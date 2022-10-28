Haksabanovic relishing hectic start at Celtic

Sead Haksabanovic says there’s more to come from him as he gets up to speed amid a hectic start to his Celtic career.

The versatile Montenegro forward is set to play his ninth game of October when Celtic visit Livingston on Sunday.

The 23-year-old arrived, who arrived in late August following a protracted move from Rubin Kazan, said: "It's different. I am happy with it because a football player wants to play games instead of being on the training pitch.

"I am here to take my chance. I am not 100% fully fit yet. I still have some levels to go up and hopefully I can start helping the team with some assists and goals.

"I think I am playing well and I am just going to continue doing that and hopefully score some goals as well.

"The way we play is perfect for me and I just need to find my place 100% in this league."