Celtic make five changes from the midweek Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig, with Giorgos Giakoumakis leading the attack.

Both full-backs are rotated, with Anthony Ralston and Alexander Bernabei back in, while there is a place in midfield for Aaron Mooy and winger James Forrest makes his first start of the season.

Kyogo Furushashi, Daizen Maeda, Liel Abada, Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor drop to the bench, with Jota still injured and joined on the sidelines by David Turnbull and Stephen Welsh.

Hibernian make changes after fielding the same XI for three games running.

Club stalwart Lewis Stevenson is in at left-back and forward Harry McKirdy makes his first start since a deadline day move from Swindown Town.

Marijan Cabraja and Elie Youan are the men making way after Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Tanandice.

Centre-half Rocky Bushiri and wing-back Demi Mitchell are among the replacements following injury lay-offs.