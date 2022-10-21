J﻿oe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

E﻿rik ten Hag looked completely unfazed as he discussed Cristiano Ronaldo's refusal to come on the pitch against Tottenham on Wednesday and the Portugal star's subsequent exclusion from the squad for Saturday's game at Chelsea.

M﻿anchester United's impressive 2-0 win over their top-four rivals has been overshadowed by Ronaldo's early exit from Old Trafford but Ten Hag was calm and controlled in explaining his decision.

"﻿The situation is between Cristiano and me," he said. "He remains an important part of the squad.

"﻿I am responsible for the culture here and have to set standards and values. It is my job to control them.

"﻿I said at the start of the season and next time there have to be consequences. Football is a team sport and when you are living and playing together, you have to fulfil certain standards."

T﻿en Hag admits Ronaldo's absence will be "a miss" against Chelsea but insists everyone is focused on getting a result at Stamford Bridge.

"﻿It's a big game for us and we have to win it," he said. "We need full concentration to prepare for it and to do our best.

"﻿When you play top football, sometimes there are rumours and there is noise but we don't get deflected. We have to focus on our job and perform tomorrow."