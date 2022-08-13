Kent and Sands 'should be ready for PSV'

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects winger Ryan Kent and defender James Sands "to be okay for Tuesday" after both missed the 4-0 defeat of St Johnstone through injury.

Van Bronckhorst made four changes in all as his side warmed up for their Champions League play-off at home to PSV Eindhoven with a third consecutive Premiership win.

"Really pleased because we changed some players today - some we had to and some we gave more minutes - so overall it was a positive day for us," he tells BBC Scotland.

Van Bronckhorst was not just pleased with "the overall display" and "the three points" but the "four goals and a clean sheet".

"Overall, the drive to keep going and try to score goals right to the end," he adds.