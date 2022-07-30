Villa finish pre-season with win over Rennes

Aston Villa wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Rennes.

Backed by 1,300 Villa supporters who sold out their allocation at Stade Rennais, Steven Gerrard's side fell behind when Arthur Theate converted from Lovro Majer’s cross.

Leon Bailey equalised on with his third goal of the summer, finding the top corner from Lucas Digne's ball in.

Summer signing Diego Carlos headed in an 81st minute winner to ensure Villa head into the new season with four wins and a draw from their pre-season fixtures.