Dundee United v Celtic team news

Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers is back in training following a fitness issue but might not feature, while long-term absentee Peter Pawlett remains on the sidelines.

Sead Haksabanovic has trained with the Celtic squad, but manager Ange Postecoglou may decide it is too early to involve the Montenegro winger who arrived this week from Rubin Kazan.

The game could also come too soon for midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, who is back training following a leg gash.

Did you know? Dundee United are winless in their past 16 meetings with Celtic in all competitions, with Ange Postecoglou's side unbeaten in 36 league games.