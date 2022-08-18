Simon Stone, BBC Sport

What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway.

There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to see whether there's some momentum that can be built up to persuade the Glazers to sell the club.

Ratcliffe was in the running to buy Chelsea on the basis that he previously said he felt Manchester United was over-priced. He also said around the time of the Chelsea situation that Manchester United wasn't for sale.

That's why he wasn't making a play to buy Manchester United. If he feels Manchester United is for sale, then he would be in for that.

Just by being involved in the Chelsea sale, he's stating his desire to get involved in high-level football. If you look at the table it could be argued otherwise, but Manchester United are a high-level football club.