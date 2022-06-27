'Celtic price Juranovic at £15m'

Fenerbahce have received a negative response in their pursuit of Lommel midfielder Vinicius Souza, according to reports in Turkey, with the 23-year-old also being linked with Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and a loan deal with Celtic. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Celtic will step up their recruitment drive this week with 21-year-old Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei set to be the first through the door, while Josip Juranovic's camp have made it clear the Croatia right-back is happy with the Scottish champions despite reported interest from Atletico Madrid. (Daily Record), external

Celtic will seek at least £15m should Atletico Madrid firm up their interest in 26-year-old Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic. (The Times), external

Mohanad Jeahze has revealed there was genuine interest from Celtic this summer, but the 25-year-old Iraq left-back says it was "not enough" for him or Hammarby and he was not "hungry enough" to move from the Swedish club as he enters the final year of his contract. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Celtic and Hibernian are both tracking Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger Darragh Burns, but Brighton and Hove Albion and Shamrock Rovers are both interested in the 19-year-old currently with St Patrick's Athletic. (Irish Independent), external

