Burnley v Newcastle: Head-to-head record
- Published
Burnley have lost each of their past three Premier League meetings with Newcastle, having been beaten in just two of their first eight against them (W2 D4).
The Magpies are looking to win four consecutive Premier League games against an opponent for the first time since doing so against QPR between 2012 and 2014.
In Premier League history there have been 44 red cards issued in teams’ final games of the season – Newcastle have received more of these than any other side (7). Their most recent came in 2015-16, when Aleksandar Mitrovic was sent off in a 5-1 victory over Tottenham.
The Clarets have lost their final league game in each of the past five Premier League campaigns since their return to the division in 2016, having won on matchday 38 in the two seasons they were relegated (4-2 v Tottenham in 2009-10, 1-0 v Aston Villa in 2014-15).