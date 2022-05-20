Burnley v Newcastle: Head-to-head record

Burnley have lost each of their past three Premier League meetings with Newcastle, having been beaten in just two of their first eight against them (W2 D4).

The Magpies are looking to win four consecutive Premier League games against an opponent for the first time since doing so against QPR between 2012 and 2014.

In Premier League history there have been 44 red cards issued in teams’ final games of the season – Newcastle have received more of these than any other side (7). Their most recent came in 2015-16, when Aleksandar Mitrovic was sent off in a 5-1 victory over Tottenham.