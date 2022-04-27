David Moyes says he always thought he could "have a team challenging near the top of the league" during the indifferent period of his career between leaving Everton and rejoining West Ham.

Since returning to the Hammers in December 2019, Moyes has transformed the team from one battling relegation to one challenging for Champions League entry and two games from a Europa League final.

"I honestly thought if I could get it going, I'd have a team challenging," he said. "Is it by luck, by plan or design? Sometimes you need a bit of all of them.

"To bring West Ham from where they've been to where we are today is huge. To get to the semi-final of a European competition and give ourselves a real chance of getting to a final is something really special."

The Scotsman will not be satisfied unless being involved in significant games every week becomes a regular experience for the Hammers.

"If you're going to be a regular challenger, you have to get used to playing a lot of big games," he said. "We would have loved to have basked in the glory of beating Lyon, but we had to quickly get on to the next game.

"You don't really get a chance to turn off because the job is all-consuming."