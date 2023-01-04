Centre-back Jack Sanders has been recalled from his loan spell at Cove Rangers by Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

The 23-year-old made 12 appearances for the Balmoral Stadium side, who sit eighth in the Scottish Championship and departed with boss Jim McIntyre on Tuesday.

The Englishman played 14 times for Kilmarnock last season during their Championship-winning spell in Scotland's second tier, with the bulk of those appearances coming after McInnes' appointment.

Killie sit ninth in the Premiership, ahead of their game against league leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.