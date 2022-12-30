Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Arsenal

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

It was massive for the Gunners that Eddie Nketiah scored in their win over West Ham, and he took his goal really well too, but this is a big test of their resolve, and the sort of game where they will miss the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Brighton knocked Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup earlier in the season but they actually have a decent record against them in the Premier League in recent years, and beat them at Emirates Stadium in April.

I'm going for another Seagulls success here, although the way they play means Arsenal will have chances.

Maulo's prediction: The break for the World Cup could have hurt Arsenal but they looked pretty good against West Ham. 1-2

