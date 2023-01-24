'I’m sick of all these people that say the title is Arsenal’s to lose'

Chris Sutton says the Premier League title "isn't over" and that Arsenal have shown in the past they can slip up at the business end of the season.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "I’m sick of all these people that say it’s Arsenal’s to lose.

"It’s halfway through the season. With every test which they have had this season and every time they overcome that test, they are just so, so impressive. But there is still a long way to go.

"When you look at what happened to them last season when they were in a Champions League spot for the majority of the season and then they fell away, we know that these things can happen.

"I’m sure that the message in the dressing room will be very short term and carrying on that momentum and keeping the performance level up. The performance levels this season have been astonishing.

"When you go back to the game at Old Trafford, Arsenal were the better team albeit they lost the game. For them to keep playing in this manner is pretty incredible."

New York Times chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith added: "I agree it is only halfway through the season and I agree there is still a long way to go and I agree things can change, but ultimately Arsenal are in an incredible position.

"They are on course for 100 points if they can keep this up. This isn’t Arsenal winning a league where everyone has dropped a little bit. It’s Arsenal setting absolutely blistering pace which from what we have seen in recent years is the only way you can go toe-to-toe with Manchester City."

Hear more from 29'30 on BBC Sounds