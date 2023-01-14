Cammy Bell is urging Kilmarnock to "believe in themselves" when they take to the Hampden turf against Celtic in their League Cup semi-final.

Bell, who was man of the match in the 2012 final, insists Kilmarnock have players that "can hurt Celtic".

"Go and believe you can win this game of football because, ultimately, a lot of people had written us of in 2012, but we believed as a group and I’m pretty sure Derek McInnes’ group will as well," the former goalkeeper said.

"I’ve seen them this season, they’ve got very good players, they’ve got players who can hurt Celtic. It will be difficult, they need to play at nines and 10s, every single player."

The BBC Sport Scotland pundit was a hero between the sticks nearly 11 years ago and he encourages the current crop to enjoy the experience.

"When you walk onto that pitch, suck in that atmosphere and turn it into a real positive.

"If Kilmarnock and McInnes get their tactics right – with a little bit of luck along the way – they can win this game of football. I’ve no doubt in my mind, but they need to believe that when they walk onto the pitch.”