Sevilla will go into Wednesday's Super Cup final against Champions League winners Manchester City as underdogs, but the manager of the Spanish side believes they could pull off a shock result.

Jose Luis Mendilibar led Sevilla to Europa League success last season and said of their game against City in Greece: "We're looking forward to playing them.

"I think we are ready to beat them, so I'm convinced that we are going to be audacious. That doesn't mean that we're going to win, of course - but we are going to be brave.

"We’re going to try to play our football and, in that respect, I think we're going to try to complicate their lives. From then on, we'll see what happens.

"I'm sure there's statistics about Arsenal and City and Guardiola that were in favour of City, but they lost against Arsenal not too long ago [in the Community Shield]."