Declan Rice will bring "athleticism, experience, technical ability and leadership" to Arsenal according to host of the Chronicles of a Gooner podcast Harry Symeou.

He expects Rice's arrival could open the door for Thomas Partey to leave the club.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about where Rice will fit into Mikel Arteta's side, Symeou said: "I think he’s going to fit in in the base of Arsenal’s midfield in the position that Thomas Partey has looked after for the last couple of seasons.

"There is a lot of speculation linking Partey with a move away this summer and I just wonder if Arsenal were perhaps waiting to get Rice in the door before sanctioning a move away for Partey.

"Wherever he plays, whether it’s in the base of the midfield or in the number eight position, he will still be a great addition to this Arsenal midfield.

"He brings athleticism, he brings experience, he brings technical ability and he brings real leadership. That is clear from his time at West Ham.

"It’s clear based on the way he speaks and even the farewell letter he wrote to the West Ham fans I thought just oozed class."