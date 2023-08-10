Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

The main issue with the Dean Henderson deal is the player's fitness.

He's still not fully fit after the thigh injury he picked up playing for Forest in January, and while he's back in training with Manchester United, it's not yet full training.

Forest and United have an excellent relationship, and there remains an intention from all parties that the deal will go through – even with the club signing Matt Turner - but it might be towards the end of the window before it can happen.