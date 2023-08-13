Harvey Barnes has told BBC Radio Newcastle he is "loving" life with the Magpies after starring from the bench in Saturday's 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa.

Summer-signing Barnes, who netted Newcastle's fifth, told BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck: "It's been a good start. I am loving it at the minute. I think that showed when I came on. I am excited to be here and when you come off the bench you want to make a positive impact."

On Newcastle's display he said: "It's impressive. Villa are a good team. We faced them in pre-season so knew a bit of how they play. They'll be a good team this year so to lay down that performance and result is impressive. First game, you want to get a good result and set the tone, I think we've done that.

"I think I have settled in really well. I missed some training with Leicester so I felt I was playing catch up a bit when I first came. But I feel like I have been here a lot longer than I have actually, like I have settled in with the group, who are a great bunch of lads. On the pitch as well I think that shows. I feel I have adapted to the style well and hopefully that can continue for the season."

Listen to Barnes in full here