St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has called on his side to start as they mean to go on in their first home match of the season.

Saints host Ayr in the Viaplay Cup on Tuesday, and the Perthshire club will be looking to build on the 4-0 victory against Alloa Athletic.

Ayr sit on five points from two matches and MacLean will come up against his former Sheffield Wednesday team-mate, Lee Bullen, as he looks to build on the performance at Alloa.

“I said to the players that’s the first part done, part two is Ayr and we look no further," MacLean told SaintsTV.

“We have to beat Ayr now. I was there last Tuesday watching them against Stenhousemuir and they are a good side.

“I know big Bully well, he will have his team fired up, and it will be a tough game for us.

“We need to make sure we win the game. We are at home, we want to put a good performance in. We want to turn McDiarmid Park into a place that teams don’t want to come, and it starts on Tuesday.”