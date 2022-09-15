P﻿ierre Emerick-Aubameyang believes it will be "easy" to adapt to Graham Potter's demands because the new Chelsea boss has "very clear" ideas.

A﻿ubameyang featured in Potter's first game on Wednesday, a 1-1 draw in the Champions League with Red Bull Salzburg.

T﻿he Gabon striker said he was "frustrated" with a draw but says the managerial change from Thomas Tuchel to Potter has formed part of "crazy weeks for all of us".

"I﻿t's a bit strange for everybody," said Aubameyang. "This is football, you have to adapt. You know when you play for Chelsea you need results as soon as possible.

"H﻿e (Potter) is really positive with a great character. We will try to learn with him and win as soon as possible."

A﻿sked if the adjustments may take time, Aubameyang added: "N﻿o, because I think his idea is very clear so it is going to be easy. It takes time to adapt to one another as well but it's going to be OK."

A﻿ubameyang has not yet spoken to Tuchel about his departure but says he intends to do so soon as the pair have built a relationship having spent time together at Borussia Dortmund.

O﻿n his own role, Aubameyang - who wore a mask to play - says he is still shaking off the broken jaw he suffered when trying to apprehend burglars who broke into his home in Barcelona before his move to Stamford Bridge.

"﻿I﻿ need more time," he added. "I am not feeling 100%. It's not easy to play with the mask and injury but hopefully I get 100% as soon as possible."