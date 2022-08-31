Brighton are eyeing a last-minute deal for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, with the Scotland international looking to get his career back on track after a dismal loan spell with Norwich. (Mail), external

The Seagulls say they will not be pressured into selling their Ecuador international midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with a £42m move to Liverpool. (TalkSport), external

