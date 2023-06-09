"What a season". Kyogo Furuhashi has reflected on Celtic's treble triumph after the most prolific campaign of his career paved the way to glory.

The Japan forward netted 34 goals across all competitions for Ange Postecoglou's side as they swept to a domestic clean sweep.

Kyogo, who has been linked with a reunion with Postecoglou at Spurs this summer, posted a video on Twitter of some of his goals and wrote: "Thank you for everyone who supported me and to all of my team-mates and the staff!

"I loved every second of this and enjoyed every moment."