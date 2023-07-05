Manchester United's remaining transfer activity "will be interesting to observe" after Erik ten Hag moved for Mason Mount, says European football expert Julien Laurens.

The England midfielder has completed a move from Chelsea worth more than £55m and Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast this will eat up a significant chunk of United's transfer kitty.

"That's a lot of money considering their budget," he said. "They have spent more than half so you think it had better work out. I think it will, but now they are limited.

"Do they put a lot of what is left for over for the goalkeeper or number nine, where they literally have nobody?

"It will be interesting to see who they prioritise and who is more important. They won't be able to spend £100m on a striker now. Even £50m on a goalkeeper would leave nothing left."

Times journalist Charlotte Duncker agreed, saying United could raise funds by offloading players - but it is not something they have been particularly successful with.

"They will have to shift players, and for good money to bring quality in," she said. "Historically, they haven't been very good at getting that so will need to improve.

"It will be really interesting to see how they negotiate their restricted budget - they really need a centre-forward."

