'More challenging domestic landscape awaits Rodgers'

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland

Some of the stuff Celtic played under Brendan Rodgers first time round was exceptional. He won all the trophies, dominated the landscape, lorded it over proceedings like a king on his throne.

But, if he's coming back, context needs to be applied to what he did before and what he's going to have to improve on now.

The fact is Rodgers inherited a champion team and existed in deeply favourable times. Rangers were a shambles, lurching from Mark Warburton to Pedro Caixinha to Graeme Murty and then Steven Gerrard. In Rodgers' two full seasons, Aberdeen finished second.

What we remember primarily from Rodgers at Celtic is the invincible season of 2016-17, a campaign of genuine class.

We don't necessarily recall with the same kind of clarity the following season, in which Celtic won the title with 82 points. Outside of the Covid-curtailed season of 2019-20, that is the second-lowest winning total in almost a quarter of a century. Celtic dropped points in 14 league games that season.

In his final campaign, Rodgers lost league games to Hearts, Kilmarnock, Hibs and Rangers and dropped points against St Mirren, Livingston and Motherwell.

He won all the prizes but outside of the brilliant invincible season there's nuance there. If - when - Rodgers re-joins the hothouse of Scottish football, he'll find it somewhat different to what he knew before. Domestically, more challenging.

