Hibernian: Is Johnson a better bet than big names?

Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland

With Roy Keane, Phillip Cocu and Jon Dahl Tomasson all linked with Hibernian at various stages of their managerial hunt, it is perhaps no surprise that the announcement of Lee Johnson has been met with less than rapturous enthusiasm.

But were those big names ever serious contenders and have the Easter Road club done some astute business in recruiting the 40-year-old Englishman?

Johnson already has nine years of experience as a head coach under his belt, with over four of those at Bristol City in the notoriously cutthroat English Championship.

He is known to favour a 4-2-3-1 formation with the emphasis on attack and, although his previous teams have been rather streaky, there tends to be more ups than downs.

217 games at Ashton Gate is a considerably more than the 63 Derek McInnes managed and the Kilmarnock boss was seen as an obvious early frontrunner for the Hibs vacancy.

His record at Sunderland (77 games, points average 1.82) is remarkably similar to Jack Ross’ (76 games, points average 1.91) and Ross took Hibs to their best league finish since 2005 last season.