Spurs bask in 'perfect day' as Canaries prepare for Championship return
- Published
Matthew Gault, BBC Sport
Antonio Conte described it as the "perfect day" for Tottenham - and it was hard to argue with the Italian's assessment.
Going into the Premier League's final day, Spurs knew exactly what they needed to do. Avoid defeat at Norwich and fourth place was theirs.
The Canaries, relegated almost a month ago, represented the ultimate potential banana skin, but whereas previous Tottenham teams may have faltered, Conte's side roared over the line in emphatic fashion.
In truth, any fears of a slip-up were extinguished by half-time, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane goals putting Spurs in the driving seat.
With Champions League qualification effectively sealed, attention turned to Son Heung-min's quest for the Golden Boot.
The South Korean trailed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah by one goal, and having squandered a string of chances at Carrow Road, it looked as though it wasn't going to be his day.
But Son's perseverance produced profit as he slotted home with 20 minutes to go, before hammering a superb second past Tim Krul five minutes later to edge past Salah.
And while the Egyptian scored against Wolves to ensure the two players shared the accolade, Son still ended the season with the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.
Conte has won five league titles as a manager but he considers guiding Spurs to fourth one of his best achievements. Given the club were in disarray when he took over in November, it's not hard to see why.
The Italian now has a platform from which to build, but while Spurs can look forward to once again rubbing shoulders with Europe's elite, Norwich are preparing for life back in the Championship.
Like Conte, Dean Smith was appointed in November and while the former Aston Villa boss was unable to guide the Canaries to safety, he will feel confident in his ability to take them straight back up having led Villa to promotion in 2019.
Norwich regrouped after relegation in 2020 to seal an immediate return under Daniel Farke.
After another chastening top-flight campaign in which they won just five games and conceded 84 goals, they face the prospect of having to do it all over again.