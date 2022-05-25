BBC Radio 5 Live's John Southall has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Mason Mount: One of the first names on Tuchel's teamsheet, Mount brings a dynamism and energy to Chelsea’s play. He’s also added goals to his repertoire, with 11 in the Premier League, as well as 10 assists. Didn’t deserve to be the one to miss the vital penalty in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Antonio Rudiger: A leader on and off the pitch for Chelsea who will be badly missed next season. Never gives less than 100% in every game, and who will ever forget his goal against Brentford, albeit in a thankless cause?

Reece James: He enjoyed a phenomenal first few months of the season in tandem with Ben Chilwell on the opposite flank, before both picked up injuries. James was badly missed in the opening weeks of 2022, but found his early-season again once he had returned.

Thiago Silva: A force of nature at the age of 37, he made 32 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals. He is a Rolls-Royce of a player, an oasis of calm at the heart of the Chelsea defence, and a huge influence on those around him on and off the pitch.

Who gets your vote? Choose here