'Ogren backs Ashar and Fox amid protests'

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says there will be "no immediate changes" at Tannadice as the club are set to stand by sporting director Tony Asghar and head coach Liam Fox despite fan protests before Tuesday's annual meeting. (The Courier), external

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts is due to have a question and answer session with Jurgen Klopp and his assistant, Pep Lijnders, following Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid as part of the Scots' pro-licence course set up by the Football Association of Wales. (Daily Record), external

Dundee United striker Rory MacLeod has held signing talks with Fulham, with the Scottish Premiership club having agreed a six-figure transfer deal with add-ons for the 17-year-old, who would move to the Premier League club in the summer. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.