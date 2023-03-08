McInnes on team news, aims, and Hampden
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Inverness Caley Thistle.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Says they are targeting winning the competition this season. He expects a tough but winnable game on Friday night.
Wants to give the supporters another opportunity to go to Hampden. Having been there before should whet the players’ appetites to get back, and certainly does for McInnes himself.
“You've got to enjoy these types of games” and wants a good performance, but stressed it’s all about getting through.
Kyle Vassell, Liam Donnelly, Lewis Mayo are all back available. Joe Wright and Danny Armstrong are “sore”, but they will train ahead of the game and should be fine. Jack Sanders might miss out with a knock.