Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish must "continue" his recent form and has demanded his side collectively "do better" in their title pursuit.

Grealish re-established Manchester City's lead in their crucial win over Arsenal on Wednesday and has started the last six games, contributing two goals and three assists in the Premier League since Christmas.

"Obviously, he's playing really well," said Guardiola. "I'm talking about his aggression and his ambition to attack the backline. The quality was always there.

"His commitment to take a risk in important decisions is making the difference. But he has to continue."

As well as Grealish, Guardiola is demanding more from Kevin de Bruyne, who starred at the Emirates.

"I am so pleased for everyone, but I want more," he said. "I have the feeling they can do better. I know the demands we have ahead of us until the end of the season against tough, aggressive opponents.

"We need to do better."