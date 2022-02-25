Southampton 2-0 Norwich: Smith reaction

Norwich manager Dean Smith speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The better team won on the night, we can't argue with that. If we only have six or seven-out-of-10 performances we won't win games in the Premier League.

"We played in front of their press too often. We gave the ball away too often and that was our downfall. If you keep giving the ball away you're not going to get many touches. We got better and we knew we'd get chances towards the end but a great strike has taken it away from us at the end.

"I don't know how many points we're going to need. All I'm worried about is the next game and however the league looks at the end we just want to be out of the bottom three."