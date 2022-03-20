Leicester City v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Leicester make four changes from the side that started at Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Marc Albrighton (groin) and Wilfred Ndidi (knee) both suffered injuries against the French side and miss out as does Wesley Fofana while Luke Thomas drops to the bench.

That means Caglar Soyuncu, Nampalys Mendy, Timothy Castagne and James Maddison all start for the Foxes.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Iheanacho, Barnes.

Subs: Jakupovic, Evans, Perez, Choudhury, Pereira, Vestergaard, Daka, Thomas, Soumare