Brentford v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

Christian Eriksen is named on the bench for Brentford, his first involvement in a matchday squad since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months ago for Denmark.

Top scorer Ivan Toney is also on the bench after three games out with a calf injury.

The Bees make just one from the defeat by Arsenal with Vitaly Janelt replacing Sergi Canos.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Vitelt, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa. Subs: Lossl, Canos, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Eriksen, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Roerslev.