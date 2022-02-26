Brentford v Newcastle: Confirmed team news
- Published
Christian Eriksen is named on the bench for Brentford, his first involvement in a matchday squad since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 eight months ago for Denmark.
Top scorer Ivan Toney is also on the bench after three games out with a calf injury.
The Bees make just one from the defeat by Arsenal with Vitaly Janelt replacing Sergi Canos.
Brentford: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Vitelt, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa. Subs: Lossl, Canos, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Eriksen, Jorgensen, Baptiste, Roerslev.
Allan Saint-Maximin again misses out for Newcastle with a calf problem.
The Magpies are unchanged from the side who drew 1-1 with West Ham, with Ryan Fraser recovering in time from a muscle injury.
Newcastle: Dubravka, Schar, Burn, Targett, Krafth, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Murphy, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes.