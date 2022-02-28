Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski says the Clarets are "all pulling in the same direction" as they aim to escape from the bottom three with victory over Leicester on Tuesday night.

Sean Dyche's side are one point behind 17th-placed Everton after a run of one defeat in seven games and Tarkowski believes the upturn in form is no accident.

"We had an honest, open discussion about what needed to change after the Leeds game," he said. "Everyone got things off their chest and we all got on board together.

"It can get difficult when things are not going your way and you start focusing more on yourself rather than on the team.

"But we've managed to uncomplicate things a bit and have gone back to basics. Everybody is pulling the same direction.

Burnley have played six Premier League games in February to catch up after multiple postponements earlier in the season and Tarkowski feels the schedule has helped.

"We thrive when we play games every two to three days. There is a lot of experience in our side, we're one of the fittest teams out there and we're playing well."