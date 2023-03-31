Sutton's predictions: Bournemouth v Fulham

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Like most of the teams fighting relegation, Bournemouth are relying heavily on their home form to pick up the points they need to stay up, so it is probably good news for them that I am not backing them to win here.

The Cherries are bottom of the league table based on my predictions with only one win all season, but every time I write them off, they get a good result.

Fulham will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, who were both sent off in their FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, and they have now lost three games in a row in all competitions.

But I'd be surprised if we don't see some sort of reaction from them after what happened at Old Trafford. They had actually played really well in that game, before everything fell apart for them near the end.

Tommy's prediction: 1-2

Bournemouth are another of our relegation rivals! Former Everton boss Marco Silva is having a good season with Fulham so I am backing them.

