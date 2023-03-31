Ilkay Gundogan's agent has denied the Manchester City captain has made a decision on his future, although he is "open" to a move away, with Barcelona's in pursuit of the midfielder. (Guardian), external

City defender Aymeric Laporte is a target for Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, City and PSG have made initial bids for Hajduk Split defender Luka Vuskovic, 16, but the Croatian side are in no rush to agree a deal because they know a host of clubs across Europe are interested. (90min.com), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column