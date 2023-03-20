Dundee United's Fletcher 'critical'

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann believes Steven Fletcher will be vital to Dundee United's survival bid.

Fletcher opened the scoring as Scottish Premiership bottom side United drew 1-1 with St Mirren.

"He's going to be critical," said former Scotland winger McCann. "Particularly when it gets to the split, but they need to get somebody close to him.

"They can't be too detached from Steven because he doesn't have the legs to run the channels like he maybe once did.

"His awareness of the game, his strength to hold it in and link the game is very important and, of course, he can finish."