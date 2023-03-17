Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Fulham
For this week's Premier League and FA Cup predictions Chris Sutton faces Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler.
Sutton's prediction: 2-1
Manchester United just seem to be having a little blip in the Premier League and Casemiro's suspension - he starts a four-game ban after being sent off against Southampton - worries me a bit.
But Fulham come into this game after a couple of disappointing results too - Arsenal absolutely wiped the floor with them last weekend, and they might be running out of steam.
Chris Ostler's prediction: 4-1
I am going with United to win, and win big. I feel like they might have a point to prove.
