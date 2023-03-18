Aston Villa boss Unai Emery to BBC Match of the Day: "After the matches we lost to Arsenal and Leicester, the reaction has been fantastic. Today is maybe the best 90 minutes we played here since I arrived. We conceded some chances to them, but I think it is normal because they are in a good moment.

"I'm happy today and I want to share it with the players and supporters."

On Jacob Ramsey: "He is young; he is here and involved at Aston Villa. He has the potential to learn some things and understand tactically what we want. Today he played the best match since I'm here."