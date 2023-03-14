We asked for your thoughts on Celtic drawing Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Here's what you said:

Ralph: I’m glad we can stop them reaching the final! I’m also pleased that another part of the country will be represented and if it can’t be Celtic then let someone else get a chance.

Andy: Good draw. Don't even want them getting a loser's medal.

John: It is very likely that the winner of this head-to-head will go on to claim the cup, so, this draw only brings forward the inevitable.

Paul: Normally to win a cup we need to beat Rangers at some point. I'd rather dump them out earlier than later. I can't see us losing with the gap in quality right now.

Iain: Could not be any better draw, it gets rid of them earlier.

Denis: A final against Rangers would have been a great occasion but it still gives us a chance to prove our dominance over them. I’m sure it’s not the draw Rangers wanted.

Andy: Nothing else to say except its gonna be a cracker! Can't wait.

Charlie: In reality this semi is the final, win this you win the cup.