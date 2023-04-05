Manchester United v Brentford: Pick of the stats

In a run stretching back to 1939, Manchester United have won their last three home league games against Brentford by an aggregate score of 10-1.

Having won 4-0 at home in August, Brentford are looking to complete their second ever league double over United, after the 1936-37 top-flight campaign.

Brentford won 2-1 at Manchester City earlier this season – the last London side to win away against both Manchester clubs in the same league campaign was Arsenal in 1990-91.