'Have United turned a corner?'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United showed the character that has been sorely lacking this season by coming from behind to secure a share of the spoils at Livingston last time out.

Undoubtedly it was a priceless point as they battle to get off the bottom of the Premiership – but is it a turning point?

We will get an indication when they welcome St Mirren to Tannadice this weekend.

No one, least of all the United fans, will be getting carried away with what happened at Livingston – but sometimes it can take just one thing to ignite a season or to start to get things moving in the right direction again.

New manager Jim Goodwin will be hoping that ‘thing’ was Aziz Behich’s second-half leveller.

United will certainly be feeling a lot better about themselves when the Paisley Saints head to Tayside.

And a positive result would really lift the spirits going into the international break, one which Goodwin will be hoping to use to really get his ideas over to his players on the training ground.