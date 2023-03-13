Music star and Manchester United fan Tinchy Stryder says Erik ten Hag is a "special man" and has brought "togetherness" to the club again.

United recently won the Carabao Cup, sit third in the Premier League and are still in the FA Cup and Europa League.

"Ten Hag is a special man, someone who I want to meet and shake his hand," he told The Devils' Advocate podcast.

"What he has done in months is incredible. He is more than just a manager. If you watch one half it might be like we aren’t playing too well, but it doesn’t mean it will be like that in the second half. It changes every half, you can’t question him.

"He has got everyone focused and you can tell there is more togetherness in the club, the fans are behind the team again - that is the main thing. Before you go to watch United and no one was scared to come to Old Trafford anymore.

"I think we will win the Europa League, I am not too sure on the FA Cup but we will get top four."

