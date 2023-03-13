Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Kevin De Bruyne’s game time hasn’t been as high as perhaps it has been in recent seasons. Injury and illness have been a contributing factor, but one of the more regular names on the team sheet in the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City has found himself rotated more than before.

He’s still top of the Premier League assists chart with 12, but has only one goal in his 13 top-flight matches.

When asked about his form De Bruyne told BBC Radio Manchester: "I think it’s alright. I think people have a different standard [of me] to a lot of players.

"People expect me to score every game, assist every game. I think there’s been less assists but I don’t think I’ve been creating less. I feel fine."

He’s wrong, he’s already four ahead of his tally for the entire of last season - but he set the bar at a record 20 assists in a single Premier League season in 2019-20.

"Maybe not the best I’ve ever played but it’s good," he added. "I guess I expect more from myself than you guys ever do. There’s no pressure. I play football because I like it, not because I have to."

Having De Bruyne in a fantasy football team this season is a nightmare - mind you that can be said of any Pep Guardiola side.

On his game time, De Bruyne said: "It is what it is. He [Pep Guardiola] takes his decision. Whenever I play I do my best. I’ve been here eight years and played a lot. I’ve created the most in the league, the most assists and I’ve not even played four or five games."

De Bruyne only came on for 15 minutes in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. By that point, City were already a goal up through Erling Haaland’s penalty.

"Whenever I go on the pitch I try to do what I do always," he said. "I don’t have to do anything different. I’m an old man in this game, I want to play as much as possible but if not then I do my best for 10 minutes and that’s what I did."