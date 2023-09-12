Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

777 Partners is an investment platform based in the American city of Miami that has branched out into sports clubs over the past few years.

It aims to provide growth capital for businesses and describes its foray into the sports market as a being an "investment in the long game".

It has already invested in various football clubs around the world, including Vasco de Gama in Brazil, Standard Liege in Belgium and Hertha Berlin in Germany, but have faced protests from supporters about the way the clubs are run.

777 bought a 45% stake in the British Basketball League in 2021, in a deal which was determined to present no conflict of interest despite the same firm also owning the London Lions, who won the title last season.

In a statement, , external777 said it "categorically confirms that there is no investigation into its ownership of the London Lions, and that these rumours are completely unfounded".

The firm also holds a share in La Liga side Sevilla, who won the Europa League last season.

777's interests are not limited to sport - it also has assets in insurance, aviation, media and entertainment.

Should the deal be completed, it would mean half of the 20 Premier League teams would be American-owned.