'Of course' - Lennon confirms interest in Hibs job

Neil Lennon has admitted he would be interested in a return to Hibs as Lee Johnson's successor.

The Northern Irishman previously spent two-and-a-half years at the helm from summer 2016 and has been linked with the role after Johnson's sacking.

Asked if he is keen on a return, Lennon told PLZ Soccer:, external “Of course, because I’ve been there before, it’s a big club, it’s got potential.

“But there’s been change after change after change. There’s been no consistency at coach level and that’s probably the most important role at the club.

“They have to get the next appointment right for a bit of longevity and stability. I’ve watched Hibs a few times this year, going forward they have some really good players and good speed.

"But defensively they are not working hard enough at stopping opportunities and stopping crosses and that has to be corrected before they can make any progress at all."