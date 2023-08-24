Henderson departs on loan

Hibernian midfielder Ewan Henderson has joined Belgian side KV Oostende on loan for the remainder of the season.

Oostende, who were relegated from Belgium's top flight last season, have an option to purchase the 23-year-old outright in the summer for a six-figure fee.

Henderson joined the Easter Road club in 2022 after a successful loan spell from boyhood club Celtic.

He would go on to make 56 appearances for the Hibees, with only one of those appearances coming this season.