Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Finally some positive news for Erik ten Hag, with Raphael Varane and Mason Mount returning to training before Manchester United's Champions League trip to Bayern Munich.

The sight of midfield duo Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo doing individual sessions at Carrington was also good news, even if they won’t make the trip to Germany.

Jadon Sancho was still missing, though.

It makes you wonder just how long the England man will remain in exile.

Unlike Donny van de Beek, Sancho is registered for Europe and could have featured if his standoff with Ten Hag had been resolved.