Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to MOTD: "It was great to be fair. We hoped to be really strong at home. In the Premier League you need to be strong at home.

"We are creating a winning mentality at home. We couldn't score in the first half but we kept going forward and won at the end of the day.

"No matter what happens in the game I need to keep my team in the game, that's my job. But I knew we were going to score.

"That was a hit to be fair! Jhon [Duran] is growing in confidence and you can see that today."