O'Riley relishing working with Rodgers & keen to boost strike rate

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley reckons staying calm in front of goal is the key to him becoming more prolific this season.

The 22-year-old Denmark netted just four last term, but he has already reached half that tally after just two league matches of the new campaign.

"I haven't set myself any targets in terms of numbers," said O'Riley. "Last season I kind of did but at the same time I'm quite young so some of it is trial and error.

"I feel better when I'm coming from a place where I can express myself from quite a free standpoint rather than setting a target and having to go for that because if you're not getting close to it, you might get a bit of stress over it and lose a bit of calmness and composure.

"I haven't set myself any targets but do think I can get myself more goals? I'd like to think so. Last season I should have got more goals, I need to be calmer when I'm in those areas."

O'Riley has made a bright start to the campaign and is enjoying working under new manager Brendan Rodgers.

"We've got a slightly new style and my role has changed slightly, but nothing too crazy, I've just got myself into the right positions and stayed calm and that's what it has come down to,” he said.

"The manager's style of management has been good. If there is something that I need to work on or that needs to be addressed then he will pick me up on it and we'll go through it, especially on the training pitch.

"The other day he pulled me in and went through some little details that can help me. I think he's good with most players in dealing with them from a personal perspective.”